Trump says Diddy asked for presidential pardon after receiving 50-month sentence: 'I call him Puff Daddy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is looking for his get out of jail free card.

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper has requested a pardon.

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons," Trump said in the Oval Office. "I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon."

Trump first spoke about a potential pardon for Diddy during his trial. "I haven’t seen him," Trump told Fox News’ Peter Doocy on May 30. "I haven’t spoken to him for years… I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think someone was mistreated, it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or don’t."

DIDDY MADE ‘STUPID AND ARROGANT’ MISTAKE AHEAD OF SENTENCING, SAYS OJ SIMPSON LAWYER

Diddy was sentenced to just over four years in federal prison Friday after his conviction on transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that Diddy's "best chance at freedom" was a presidential pardon.

"This isn’t the end of the legal road for Diddy, though," Rahmani explained after the rapper's sentencing. "He can and will appeal, and he has arguments that the judge improperly calculated the guidelines and considered acquitted conduct."

Rahmani added, "Expect a strong lobbying effort by Diddy’s team in the coming days and weeks. This story is far from over."

WATCH: DIDDY SENTENCED TO 50 MONTHS IN PRISON

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reports that Diddy had requested a presidential pardon first surfaced in May, well before the rapper's sentencing.

"It’s not the Combs trial team reaching out to Trump. Mr. Combs has many people in his orbit that are friendly with Trump and are advocating for him to be pardoned," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Of course, they are aware and hear the rumors and people discuss matters – but the team is focused on sentencing, not the noise."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Diddy's legal team has requested the disgraced music mogul be held at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

"In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," a letter, submitted by the rapper's legal team and obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

Diddy will be released after serving 50 months in prison. He was additionally given five years of supervised release and hit with a $500,000 fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.