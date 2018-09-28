'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Michael Darby suspended from filming after being charged with groping cameraman

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" has suspended filming with Michael Darby amid news he's been charged with groping a cameraman.

In a statement to Fox News, Bravo said: "Bravo has comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place."

"We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners," the statement continued. "Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ have suspended filming with Michael Darby.”

Truly Original, which produces the series, also released a statement, noting that its "number one priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, vendors and others that work with us."

"We take all allegations of sexual and other misconduct seriously, and have stringent policies, as well as training, in place to deal with all employee issues," the statement read.

"Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production. The review is ongoing and we are not able to comment further.”

WRC-TV in Washington reports that the cameraman said in charging documents that the show was filming in Potomac, Maryland, on Sept. 1 when Darby "grabbed and groped" his backside.

"As I turned around he smiled and gave me a flirtatious look," the cameraman alleges in the documents.

The cameraman says he told Darby to stop and then told his supervisor. He pressed charges three days later.

According to WRC-TV, Darby was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual contact. He is facing a maximum of 11 years in prison if convicted.

Court documents also showed that the cameraman filed for a restraining order against Darby citing both the Sept. 1 incident and another alleged assault from August but the restraining order was denied.

The 59-year-old Darby is married to Ashley Darby. Both are cast members of the Bravo show filmed in the Washington area.

Darby's behavior came into question during the Bravo reality show when castmember Gizelle Bryant expressed concern after seeing Darby "squeezing" another "Housewife's" boyfriend's butt.

Ashley Darby defended her husband on the TV show saying it was a "joke."

Darby told Bravo.com after the episode aired that he "playfully touched" the man's butt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.