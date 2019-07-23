'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Dina Manzo's alleged attacker charged in violent home invasion

The man who allegedly beat former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo during a home invasion has been indicted on robbery and assault charges.

A grand jury indicted James Mainello, 51, on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third-degree criminal restraint, according to a Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office press release on Monday.

Prosecutors said the Bayonne resident and another man were waiting when Manzo and her then-fiancé David Cantin entered their Holmdel home in May 2017.

Cantin was beaten with a baseball bat, and Manzo was repeatedly kicked. They were bound with zip ties before the intruders made off with Manzo's engagement ring and cash.

Prosecutors say DNA on a zip tie matched Mainello's. Mainello's lawyer says he denies the charges.

Manzo and Cantin have since married.

