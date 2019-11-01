'Real Housewives' stars Luann de Lesseps, Barbara Kavovit end 14-year friendship

Barbara Kavovit and Luann de Lesseps are no longer friends.

The friendship went sour after Kavovit was caught on camera criticizing de Lesseps’ singing abilities on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Though the former friends patched things up during the “RHONY” summer reunion, de Lesseps took aim at Kavovit once again during this week’s appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Show.”

“Girlfriend, I can carry a tune, so hell with Barbara,” de Lesseps said, referring to an incident where Kavovit said the cabaret singer is “not Adele.”

“That’s the second time, also, that she got caught on camera talking smack about me… You have to pull the weeds, so you can make room for the lowers,” de Lesseps continued.

Kavovit addressed the claims in an interview with Us Weekly.

“The narcissism of this woman, the self-importance and her blatant disregard for people that have helped her has got to stop,” Kavovit stated. “Not only myself, but [our mutual friend] Anne and I’m sure Bethenny [Frankel], and even Mary, who does her makeup, we are disgusted with her. It’s just her total disregard for anyone else. I have no words for her anymore.”

Kavovit then laid in further criticism of her former friend.

“That’s the thing with a narcissist, you can look at yourself and believe that everything about you is so wonderful and throw everyone away,” she said.

“I remember last year, picking her up off the floor, literally, trying to carry her, protect her. I was her protector for 14 years… To make it like she’s pull weeds, like I was the bad person, like Bethenny was the bad person?… My prediction? She hasn’t hit rock bottom yet,” Kavovit continued.

“There is no good with Luann. I had a 14-year friendship with her that I will walk away from forever. She will never have me as a friend again,” Kavovit concluded.