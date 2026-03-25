‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson cleared after chaotic front yard brawl caught on video

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Authorities cleared "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson after a chaotic front yard brawl in Tennessee drew police scrutiny and went viral online.

Ritchson was seen throwing punches at his Tennessee neighbor as his kids watched from the street in video obtained by TMZ .

However, the Brentwood Police Department concluded the 43-year-old actor was actually acting in self-defense and almost slapped his neighbor with a reckless endangerment charge.

"The Brentwood Police Department, in coordination with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, has concluded its investigation into the incident involving Alan Ritchson and Ronnie Taylor on March 22, in Brentwood TN," Police Captain Steven Pepin told Fox News Digital.

‘REACHER’ STAR ALAN RITCHSON DROPS CRYPTIC ‘ENEMY’ QUOTE AFTER ALLEGED FRONT YARD BRAWL WITH NEIGHBOR

"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense," he added. "Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges."

The Brentwood Police Department and Williamson County District Attorney's Office closed the case.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Ritchson for additional comment.

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The actor's neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, claimed the violent drama over Ritchson's motorbike began Saturday, TMZ reported.

According to Taylor, Ritchson was seen riding his green Kawasaki bike through the neighborhood Saturday at an excessive rate of speed. The actor returned Sunday around noon, this time with his two kids in tow on their own motorbikes. Taylor confronted Ritchson, leading to a physical altercation.

Sources close to Ritchson told TMZ that the actor did not instigate the fight. While riding motorbikes around the neighborhood, Taylor allegedly ran into the street in a "really aggressive" manner to stop Ritchson.

The insiders claimed Taylor pushed Ritchson off the motorbike twice before the brawl ensued. According to the outlet's sources, Taylor allegedly "initiated and instigated" the entire confrontation.

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Taylor later told the Daily Mail that he did not know who the neighbor was and only found out after the altercation. The actor declined to respond when asked if he started the alleged fight.

The 43-year-old model-turned-actor took to social media Monday, dropping a cryptic quote about an "enemy."

"Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake," the quote shared by Ritchson on Instagram read.

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