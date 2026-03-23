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'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson allegedly caught on video throwing punches at neighbor as his kids watch

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson's neighbor claims the fight started after he confronted actor excessive speeding through Tennessee neighborhood

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson was allegedly caught on video in a physical altercation with his Tennessee neighbor, as conflicting accounts emerged over what led to the fight.

Ritchson can allegedly be seen throwing punches at his Tennessee neighbor as his kids watch from the street in video obtained by TMZ. The actor's neighbor and alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, claimed the drama began Saturday, according to the outlet.

According to Taylor, Ritchson was seen riding his green Kawasaki bike through the neighborhood Saturday at an excessive rate of speed. The actor returned Sunday around noon, this time with his two kids in tow on their own motorbikes. Taylor confronted Ritchson, leading to a physical altercation.

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Alan Ritchson standing on a red carpet at the War Machine premiere in Melbourne.

Alan Ritchson allegedly got into a violent altercation with his Tennessee neighbor. (Kierra Thorn / Getty Images)

WATCH: ‘REACHER’ STAR ALAN RITCHSON ALLEGEDLY GETS IN PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH NEIGHBOR

"Can you f---ing stop this, please?" Taylor claimed he asked Ritchson before things got heated.

Sources close to Ritchson told TMZ that the actor did not instigate the fight. While riding motorbikes around the neighborhood, Taylor allegedly ran into the street in a "really aggressive" manner to stop Ritchson.

Alan Ritchson standing on a red carpet at the "Ordinary Angels" New York Premiere.

Alan Ritchson and his neighbor reportedly argued over the actor's alleged excessive rate of speed in the neighborhood. (Jamie McCarthy / WireImage)

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A photo of Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson was allegedly seen throwing punches in a video obtained by TMZ. Sources close to Ritchson told the outlet that the actor did not instigate the fight.  (Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The insiders claimed Taylor pushed Ritchson off the motorbike twice before the brawl ensued. According to the outlet's sources, Taylor allegedly "initiated and instigated" the entire confrontation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Ritchson and the Brentwood Police Department for more information.

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Sydelle Noel and Alan Ritchson filming scenes on the set of the TV series "Reacher."

Actors Sydelle Noel and Alan Ritchson are seen filming scenes of the Amazon Prime Video TV series "Reacher" season 4 on June 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images)

Well before he found success as an actor on various TV shows and films, Ritchson got his start in modeling, something he said left him with "scars" due to the "horrific environments" he faced. 

After Ritchson was allegedly sexually assaulted by a "very famous photographer," he abruptly quit modeling and never returned.

Years later, Ritchson established himself as a successful actor. He's known for roles in "Blue Mountain State," "Smallville," "Titans," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Reacher" and "War Machine."

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