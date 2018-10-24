'Ray Donovan' actor Pooch Hall charged with DUI and child endangerment: report

Marion “Pooch” Hall now faces jail time for driving drunk while his 2-year-old son was sitting on his lap.

The “Ray Donovan” actor, who was arrested earlier this month, has been charged with felony child abuse and DUI, the Burbank Police Department confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday.

The charges were filed on Oct. 23 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Cops were called when the 41-year-old collided with a parked vehicle. We’re told witnesses saw Hall weaving in and out of traffic with a small child on his lap at the time.

Although there were no reported injuries at the scene, Hall had a 0.25 BAC.

TMZ reports that the father-of-four now faces a maximum of six years and six months behind bars.

Reps for the actor didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.