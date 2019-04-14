Expand / Collapse search
Hip Hop Rap
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame unharmed in shooting at Atlanta recording studio

Associated Press
Waka Flocka performs at 2019 Super Bowl Live at Centennial Olympic Park on January 26, 2019 in Atlanta. (Getty)

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame escaped injury when gunshots were fired at an Atlanta recording studio earlier this month.

News outlets quote Atlanta police as saying that at least three men fired several shots into the ZAC Recording studio on April 4 when there were about a dozen people inside.

One man was shot in the arm. Waka Flocka had to take cover, but was not injured.

Investigators have not said if they believe the rapper was a target and have not made any arrests. The rapper's given name is Juaquin Malphurs.