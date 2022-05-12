Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, narcotics trafficking charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Casanova pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug and racketeering charges in which he also admitted to being a leader of an interstate gang known as Gorilla Stone Nation.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan allege the Roc Nation emcee, 35, born Caswell Senior, led the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, an affiliate of the national Bloods gang.

The Attorney’s Office maintained on Wednesday that the Montville, New Jersey, native directed a criminal enterprise dealing in narcotics and even admitted to being involved in a shooting on July 5, 2020, and in a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018, as well as conspiring to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

"Like 12 of his co-defendants, Caswell Senior, an accomplished recording artist and performer, now stands convicted of playing a leadership role in Gorilla Stone, a particularly violent Bloods gang that operates throughout New York and across the country," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. "In addition to his supervisory role, Senior was an active, hands-on participant in the gang’s senseless violence."

The "Set Trippin’" performer is due to be sentenced on December 6 and faces 60 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum term of five years.