Randy Travis, naked and threatening to kill cops, busted for suspected DUI

This would make one sad country song.

Singer Randy Travis was charged with driving while intoxicated after the country crooner crashed his car west of Tioga, Texas and was found naked and combative at the scene.

He was also booked on a felony retaliation and obstruction charge, said Grayson County Sheriff's Sgt. Rickey Wheeler.

Here's how it went down. When police arrived at the scene around midnight, Travis was lying naked in the street, with his busted up 1998 Trans Am off on the side of the road in a pile of construction debris.

Then, when police tried to get him into the squad car, he threatened to kill the troopers, said Tom Vinger, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Travis refused sobriety tests, said Vinger, so a blood specimen was taken. The test results are pending.

Travis was released on $21,500 bond Wednesday morning pending an appearance before a judge in Sherman, about 60 miles north of Dallas.

FoxNews.com's calls and emails to Travis' rep were not returned.

Travis was charged in February of this year with public intoxication after being spotted in a vehicle parked in front of a church in Sanger, about 20 miles from Tioga, where the entertainer lives.

According to the police report, Travis said he had just gotten into a fight with his girlfriend.

He later apologized to his fans.

"I apologize for what resulted following an evening of celebrating the Super Bowl," Travis said. "I'm committed to being responsible and accountable, and apologize for my actions."

He also has been involved in messy court proceedings with his ex-wife. Travis was divorced from Elizabeth Travis in 2010 after 19 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Elizabeth Travis, who had been his manager for more than three decades, filed a lawsuit claiming that Randy Travis made it impossible for her to do her job and terminated her management contract without proper notice. She said her ex-husband sent several men, including an armed guard, to clean out her offices.

Randy Travis countersued in May, accusing his ex-wife of divulging confidential information about him in order to damage his reputation and career. The court documents don't say what information Elizabeth Travis is alleged to have betrayed.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.