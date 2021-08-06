Rachel Bilson reveals she was asked to be on 'The Hills' revival before Mischa Barton

Rachel Bilson revealed she was offered a spot on "The Hills" revival but declined to be part of the cast leaving room for her old "The O.C." co-star Mischa Barton to join.

The 39-year-old actress was discussing the series on her podcast.

"I was actually asked to be on ‘The Hills,’ that I graciously passed," she confessed. "And then, who they wound up casting was Mischa."

Bilson said she didn't know any of the original cast members but has met Lauren Conrad a few times before. Conrad is not part of the reboot.

"I've met Lauren Conrad before, but she's not even on that [new] show ... I like Lauren a lot," the "Hart of Dixie" star said. "I know her a little, tiny bit and she's cool. But I don't know anyone from ‘The Hills,’ no."

Bilson and Barton played best friends, Summer Roberts and Marissa Cooper, respectively, on the Fox drama series from 2003-2007 about wealthy teens living in Southern California.

Marissa was later killed off in the series' third season. The popularity of "The O.C" among young audiences inspired MTV to create the iconic reality TV series "Laguna Beach" and later the original "Hills" show.

"The Hills" aired from 2006 to 2010 and the revival show "New Beginnings" premiered in 2019. The show features the familiar faces of Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, and Brody Jenner.

Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and Brandon Thomas Lee (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s son) are also part of the cast.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" just wrapped up its second season.