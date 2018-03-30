Quick and Easy Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Super Bowl Sunday — the second largest day of food consumption and the top at-home party event of the year. So how can you host a party without getting stuck in the kitchen?

Michael Schlow, owner and chef of six restaurants including the Alta Strada at the MGM Grand shares four easy recipes:

Spicy Cheesesteak Wrap

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 oz of extra virgin olive oil

½ onion, sliced thin

4 button mushrooms, sliced

1 8oz prime rib eye or sirloin steak, sliced as thin as possible, bite size pieces

3 slices of pepper jack cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Spicy Sauce

Ingredients:

½ jalapeno pepper, chopped

1 t of chopped cilantro

2 tablespoon of mayo

2 tablespoon of ketchup

¼ t of Tabasco or Franks Red Hot

(mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl and reserve)

2- 12 inch Flour Tortillas

(warm in a 300F oven for 3 min)

Method:

Place oil in a sauté pan and place over high heat.

Add onions and sauté for approx 2 min.

Add mushrooms, and sauté for 2 more minutes

Season vegetables with salt and pepper

Add sliced Steak, season with more salt and pepper, and cook for 2 min or until just barely cooked through.

Remove from heat, add cheese, and allow the cheese to melt, tossing everything together to a gooey delicious mess.

Take Tortillas out of the oven, and distribute the steak and cheese mixture evenly in a line between the two tortillas...placing the meat off center, closest to you. You’re going to be rolling this up, so don’t cover the tortilla.

Spoon a generous amount of the spicy sauce on each of mounds of steak and cheese, then roll up the tortilla and eat.

If you want to do this before your guests arrive, you can roll the cheesesteak in tin foil and reheat it in the 300F oven when your guests are hungry. Let it stay in the oven about 10-12 min to heat through.

•Crunchy Chicken BLT Sliders

Makes 8 Sliders

Ingredients:

2 Chicken Breasts, ea cut into 4 pieces, pounded lightly, seasoned with salt and pepper and breaded

4 oz of extra virgin olive oil

8 slices of smoked bacon, cooked, broken into 2-3" pieces

16-20 arugula leaves

1 plum tomato, sliced in to 8 thin slices

8 tea of mayo (add a large pinch of cayenne pepper and mix)

8 slider buns, lightly toasted

Method:

Place the oil in a large sauté pan and place over high heat.

Allow oil to heat for 1-2 min until hot,

Add breaded chicken and sauté until golden brown and crispy, about 2 min a side.

Remove from pan onto paper towels

Start to build sliders

From the bottom up, place chicken on bottom of bun, then bacon, then arugula, then tomato…..spread the mayo on bun top, and place on top of sandwich.

Serve.

• Chilled Shrimp Salad with Chips

Serves 20 "Chips"

Ingredients:

20 large shrimp, cooked, cleaned, and chopped into smaller pieces

1 plum tomato, chopped

½ jalapeno, chopped

2 tea of cilantro, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

½ English cucumber, diced

Juice of 2 limes

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of cayenne pepper

20 round corn tortilla chips (either homemade or store bought)

Method:

Mix all ingredients, except the tortilla chips, in a mixing bowl.

The salad is best if allowed to sit about 30 minutes before serving.

Keep refrigerated, then spoon salad on the chips, or allow guests to serve themselves.