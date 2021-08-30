Queen Elizabeth ‘urged’ Prince Harry to have peace talks with Prince William, Prince Charles, source claims

Queen Elizabeth II is allegedly concerned about the ongoing troubles that have rocked the monarchy.

According to a palace source, the 95-year-old is particularly worried about the ongoing tensions concerning her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as their father, Prince Charles.

"Elizabeth urged Harry to call via Zoom for peace talks while Charles is in Scotland and offered to be a mediator," a palace insider recently told Closer Weekly. "It’s taken some persuasion, but they’ve agreed to it because they both love and respect the queen."

The source also alleged to the outlet that the reigning monarch wants to speak candidly with William, 39, who is second in line to the throne after his father, 72. The insider claimed that the queen wants to discuss how William should approach future scandals and family woes with "a strong heart and a clear mind."

SARAH FERGUSON CALLS QUEEN ELIZABETH 'MORE OF A MOTHER TO ME THAN MY OWN'

"Elizabeth’s seen it all – the good, the bad, and the ugly," said the source. "But one thing she’s learned as queen is the power of positive thinking and facing challenges head on."

Harry stepped back from royal duties last year and moved his family to the U.S. in search of a more peaceful existence that he could better control. William has pressed on with royal life and the demands that come with being second in line to the throne.

However, the relationship became strained in March when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, which was watched by nearly 50 million people globally.

Harry confirmed rumors that he and his brother had been growing apart, saying "the relationship is ‘space’ at the moment" — though he added that "time heals all things, hopefully." Harry also told Winfrey, 67, that his father Charles didn’t accept his calls for a time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple revealed that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark his skin might be. Harry revealed that the person in question wasn't his grandmother the queen or his late grandfather Prince Philip.

Days after the broadcast, William responded to questions called out by reporters, stating that "we are very much not a racist family."

The insider alleged that the queen still hopes that her family can resolve their differences for the sake of the monarchy’s future.

"She understands that the power and strength of the monarchy comes from the core members of the royal family working together," the source said. "Elizabeth would be devastated if her family did not come together and make amends during her lifetime."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.