Queen Elizabeth II attends double christening of great-grandsons

Baptisms were for son of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and son of Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall

Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren. 

The 95-year-old British monarch, who has canceled several recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, watched the baptisms of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. 

The private service at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, west of London, was attended by members of the royal family and close friends. 

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ‘ELLEN’ APPEARANCE WAS THE ‘OPPOSITE OF DIGNIFIED,’ SAYS ROYAL AUTHOR 

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. 

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.  (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

August was born in February and Lucas in March. Both boys’ mothers are granddaughters of the queen. 

The queen has 12 great-grandchildren, the youngest of them 2-month-old Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. 

Concerns about the monarch’s health were raised last month, when she spent a night in a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests. In late October, palace officials said the monarch had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties. 

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding at St. George's Chapel on Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.  Recently, Queen Elizabeth II attended their son's christening.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding at St. George's Chapel on Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.  Recently, Queen Elizabeth II attended their son's christening. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

She had planned to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 14 but pulled out at the last minute after spraining her back. 

Zara Tindall arrives with husband Mike Tindall on day one of the Royal Ascot meeting at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England. 

Zara Tindall arrives with husband Mike Tindall on day one of the Royal Ascot meeting at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England.  (Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

On Wednesday she returned to public duties, holding an in-person audience at Windsor Castle with the outgoing head of Britain’s armed forces. 

Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years on the throne - next year. 

