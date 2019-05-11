'Power Rangers' actor Pua Magasiva dead at 38

Actor Pua Magasiva was found dead in New Zealand on Saturday. He was 38 years old.

Magasiva was best known for playing the Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke on "Power Rangers Ninja Storm" that aired in 2003 and nurse Vinnie on the drama "Shortland Street" in his home country from 2003–2006 and again from 2011–2018.

Police were reportedly called to a home in Wellington in the early morning hours, and Magasiva was found unresponsive, according to the New Zealand Herald.

According to the paper, a police spokesperson said there were "no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

Magasiva was born in Samoa but raised in New Zealand. He was married to wife Lizz Sadler for just one year and has a 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine, from his first marriage.

The actor also hosted a breakfast show on NZME radio but left last year. The company's chief executive Michael Boggs said about Magasiva's passing: "It is with deep sadness that the NZME family has today been told of the sudden death of Pua Magasiva. At this incredibly difficult time our thoughts, prayers and condolences go to Pua's family, friends and his many colleagues. For us at NZME, Pua was a loved member of our radio team at Flava. We've been in touch with Pua's former work mates and are offering them support".