Pro-Trump heckler briefly disrupts 'Real Time with Bill Maher'

An audience member apparently angry over some panelists "trashing our great president" and "our great country" briefly interrupted Friday's edition of "Real Time with Bill Maher."

The disruption came during a panel discussion about the withdrawal of President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas. Host Maher and guest Buck Sexton, a former CIA intelligence officer, were debating the politicization of past and present intel officials.

Suddenly, the audience member began shouting, drawing boos from Maher's largely liberal crowd.

"I do not know him, by the way," Sexton joked during the commotion.

"I see you brought a guest," Maher quipped.

After briefly trying to calm the gentleman down from the set, Maher later said he felt an urge to take matters into his own hands.

"This isn't the first time I've had to go in the audience," Maher said as he stood up, "but we've got to get faster-moving security people. I mean, I'm telling you."

The HBO star told the heckler, "I know you're going to make America great again, but... yeah... You've made your point. I don't know what it was, but you've made your point. I think your point was that you like Trump. And there are a lot of people who like Trump."

Maher quickly told security, "Make sure he doesn't have a gun," sparking laughter from the audience.

This wasn't the first time "Real Time" was disrupted. As Maher referenced, he confronted 9/11 conspiracy theorists who interrupted a panel discussion in 2007. Another incidenyt occurred in 2011.