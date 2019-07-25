Priscilla Presley thinks Lana Del Rey should play her in Elvis biopic

With the anticipated Elvis Presley biopic on the horizon, the singer's ex-wife thinks one star would be a good fit for her role.

In a public appearance at LAX earlier this week, Priscilla Presley, 74, was questioned by paparazzi on her thoughts about actor Austin Butler stepping into the role of the King.

While she declined to comment on Butler's casting just yet, she did say that singer Lana Del Rey, who was rumored to be in the running to portray her in the upcoming film, would be an appropriate choice.

"I like Lana," Presley simply said in a video with The Blast, before being rushed into her car.

During the brief exchange, she also told the reporter about her involvement in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed film, saying that she was "in touch" with Luhrmann, adding, "I know what’s going on."

The as-of-yet-untitled biopic is rumored to focus on Elvis' relationship with his manager, Col. Tom Parker, who was known to have an extremely tight grip on the artist's career, with Tom Hanks set to play the storied manager.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Butler beat out numerous contenders to play the King, including Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, and others.

In a statement released by Warner Bros. earlier this month, Luhrmann explained his decision to cast Butler, saying he "knew unequivocally" that he was the perfect fit for the role.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” said Luhrmann.

“Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent,” the “Moulin Rouge!” director added. “I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.