Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Royals
Published

Princess Martha Louise of Norway says she’s planning a move to the U.S. after finding love with Shaman Durek

The daughter of King Harald V has three daughters

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Another royal is ready to live in America.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has revealed that she and her three daughters are planning on moving to the United States.

The 49-year-old is dating Shaman Durek, a Los Angeles-based spiritual healer who has a star-studded following that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, James Van Der Beek and Nina Dobrev, among others.

"Right now there is COVID and it is difficult to plan, but we plan to move with time," the royal, 49, told Norwegian newspaper VG on Tuesday.

PRINCE HARRY ‘FEELS LIBERATED’ STARTING A NEW LIFE IN CALIFORNIA, PAL CLAIMS: HE ‘DOES NOT HAVE ANY REGRETS’

The daughter of King Harald V has been dating American Shaman Durek since 2019.

The daughter of King Harald V has been dating American Shaman Durek since 2019. (Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

"The children will, of course, join me," she shared. "We will keep the home in Lommedalen anyway. We must have a home in Norway. We’ll still be here a lot. We cannot leave beautiful Norway completely."

According to the outlet, the daughter of King Harald V has not seen Durek, 46, since Christmas when he visited Norway for the holidays.

"He is in Los Angeles, and now we do not know when we will see each other again," Martha Louise admitted.

Martha Louise confirmed her unlikely romance in May 2019.

"When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine," she wrote on Instagram. "@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Norwegian Princess Martha Louise said she's planning on moving to America with her three daughters.

Norwegian Princess Martha Louise said she's planning on moving to America with her three daughters. (Photo by Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend," Martha Louise shared. "Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."

Martha Louise is a mom to 17-year-old Maud Angelica, 15-year-old Leah Isadora and 12-year-old Emma Tallulah. She was married to author Ari Behn from 2002 until 2017. In 2019, the 47-year-old took his life.

On Our Radar