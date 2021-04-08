Princess Martha Louise of Norway says she’s planning a move to the U.S. after finding love with Shaman Durek

Another royal is ready to live in America.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has revealed that she and her three daughters are planning on moving to the United States.

The 49-year-old is dating Shaman Durek, a Los Angeles-based spiritual healer who has a star-studded following that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, James Van Der Beek and Nina Dobrev, among others.

"Right now there is COVID and it is difficult to plan, but we plan to move with time," the royal, 49, told Norwegian newspaper VG on Tuesday.

"The children will, of course, join me," she shared. "We will keep the home in Lommedalen anyway. We must have a home in Norway. We’ll still be here a lot. We cannot leave beautiful Norway completely."

According to the outlet, the daughter of King Harald V has not seen Durek, 46, since Christmas when he visited Norway for the holidays.

"He is in Los Angeles, and now we do not know when we will see each other again," Martha Louise admitted.

Martha Louise confirmed her unlikely romance in May 2019.

"When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine," she wrote on Instagram. "@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being."

"I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend," Martha Louise shared. "Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."

Martha Louise is a mom to 17-year-old Maud Angelica, 15-year-old Leah Isadora and 12-year-old Emma Tallulah. She was married to author Ari Behn from 2002 until 2017. In 2019, the 47-year-old took his life.