James Van Der Beek's daughter, 4, went to emergency room after injury scare

James Van Der Beek's 4-year-old daughter, Emilia, paid a visit to the emergency room after an injury scare.

On Wednesday, Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, took to Instagram to share some pictures of the couple's daughter in the ER after she hit her head on a table.

The first photo sees Emilia getting her wound glued together by a masked doctor, while the second picture shows off the gash under the little one’s left eyebrow.

"Emilia hit her head on a table," Kimberly, 38, captioned an Instagram Story of her daughter being treated by a doctor after the fall. "Needed to be glued. @vikcompletecare_er ONCE AGAIN delivers the ultimate in care."

"Not terrible but not an air heal situation," Kimberly continued in a second Instagram Story. "She breathed through it all, and the doctors and nurses here have had a 100 percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care."

Kimberly noted that although her kiddo was "scared" she was "immediately comforted and immediately commented out the door" about how "'amazing'" she did.

Last November, the former "Dawson’s Creek" star, 43, paid a visit to the same emergency room after falling off his electric skateboard.

"I have a lot of fun with that thing, and it works great as long as the battery is above 10 percent," he told Kimberly in an Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. "But when it’s not, it gives a tiny bit of resistance and then it just nosedives without warning and that’s when I went over the front of it."

James also shared pictures of his elbow injury and the four stitches he received — noting, "For the record, this was not sustained while I was pulling trash cans with my @onewheel."

In addition to Emilia, the couple shares four other children. In October, the couple revealed they were moving their family from Los Angeles to Texas.