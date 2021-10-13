Princess Eugenie shares an unseen wedding photo to celebrate third anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet tribute to her husband.

On Tuesday, the British royal took to Instagram and commemorated her third wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank. The 31-year-old unveiled a never-before-seen photo from her royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

In the heartfelt snap, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew was beaming as she danced closely with the businessman and tequila brand ambassador, 35.

"Happy Anniversary my love," Eugenie captioned the image. "3 years today!!"

The couple’s photographer, Divine Day Photography, also shared a previously unseen image on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

"One of my favourites of HRH Princess Eugenie on her way to make it official," that caption read. "What an honour. Three years ago today gorgeous one…Happy Anniversary to you both!"

For her wedding day, the princess famously wore a long-sleeved gown with a fitted top, a peplum and a long train by British-based designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

It featured a cut in a deep V in the front and back, a feature requested by the bride that revealed a vertical scar from her surgery at age 12 to correct scoliosis. Eugenie previously said it’s important for people to show their scars.

The dress was paired with a diamond and emerald tiara loaned to her by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Eugenie and Brooksbank dated for seven years before he proposed during a trip to Nicaragua. In February of this year, they welcomed a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Eugenie said on Instagram that the baby is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

One of the baby's middle names pays tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away in April at age 99. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.