Prince's estate to release 'Welcome 2 America' album in July

On July 30, the Prince Estate and Sony’s Legacy Recordings will release Prince’s "Welcome 2 America" album, which was recorded in 2010 but never released. According to the announcement, the album is "a powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice. "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim got a preview of the album as well as the story behind it for a report airing this Sunday on CBS; you can hear the title track below.

Shortly after completing the "Welcome 2 America" album, Prince embarked on a tour of the same name that included multiple performances in several U.S. cities, capped off by the historic "21 Nite Stand" at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The Deluxe Edition of "Welcome 2 America" includes the complete studio vault album on both CD and black vinyl (accompanied with a hi-res digital download) plus a never-before-released full concert video of Prince’s April 28, 2011 show at The Forum. All vinyl editions will have music on three sides with a collectible etching on the fourth side. In addition, there will be two special color variant vinyl editions of the album – gold vinyl available exclusively from the official Prince store and clear vinyl from Target.

As a companion collector single, fans have the opportunity to pre-order a numbered limited-edition gold-colored 7" vinyl exclusively from the official Prince Store. The 7" includes the studio version of "Welcome 2 America," accompanied by a previously unreleased live version of the song recorded on May 14, 2011 at The Forum. The live version of "Welcome 2 America" is performed in a medley with the Prince composition "Dreamer," first released on 2009’s "Lotusflow3r."

The live concert video features Prince performing with his 2011-era lineup of the New Power Generation, including Shelby J., Liv Warfield, Elisa Fiorillo, and Morris Hayes, additional keyboardists Renato Neto and Cassandra O’Neal, bassist Ida Nielsen, drummer John Blackwell, and dancers Maya and Nandy McClean (The Twinz).

The performance features covers of Bob Dylan’s "Make You Feel My Love" and Roxy Music’s "More Than This" alongside Prince favorites including "17 Days," "Controversy," "1999," and "Purple Rain."

The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America will be presented as a luxe gold-foil package designed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Mathieu Bitton and GRAMMY-nominated creative director and Prince associate Trevor Guy, complete with a 12"x12" 32-page companion book and embossed vellum envelope containing exclusive Welcome 2 America era ephemera (photographic art print, 23"x36" poster, replica setlist, ticket, VIP invitation and backstage passes).

Prince – Welcome 2 America

Welcome 2 America Running Game (Son of a Slave Master) Born 2 Die 1000 Light Years From Here Hot Summer Stand Up and B Strong * Check The Record Same Page, Different Book When She Comes 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) Yes One Day We Will All B Free

* Soul Asylum cover

Prince – Welcome 2 America (Live at The Forum, April 28, 2011)

Concert Performance (Blu-Ray):