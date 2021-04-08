Prince William to make virtual speech for 2021 BAFTA awards celebrating film, TV

Prince William, who is president of BAFTA, will appear virtually at the award show’s ceremony on Sunday to deliver a speech celebrating the resilience of the film industry across the last year.

HRH The Duke of Cambridge will also appear at Saturday’s BAFTA event, when craft awards will be handed out, taking part in a video with three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and Makeup and Hair designer Sharon Martin about filming in lockdown.

BAFTA has also confirmed its musical acts and guest presenters for the dual events.

On Saturday, Supporting Actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr. will appear from Los Angeles to sing Speak Now from One Night in Miami. On Sunday, Brit Award winner Celeste will perform "Hear My Voice" from Best Film nominee "The Trial of the Chicago 7," while there will be a duet of "A Change is Gonna Come," featured in "One Night in Miami," to be performed by Leslie Odom Jr. with Corinne Bailey Rae in London.

MICHELIN STAR MEAL DELIVERIES, COCKTAIL PARTIES AT HOME & INFLUENCERS – HOW BAFTA CAMPAIGNING HAS GONE VIRTUAL IN 2021

Awards presenters at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday will include Asim Chaudhry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce. Appearing from LA will be Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

All nominees will be joining the show virtually. In the UK, BBC Two will host the Saturday eve at 20.00 BST, with BBC One hosting the Sunday ceremony at 19.00 BST.

Yesterday, Deadline lifted the lid on how BAFTA campaigning has gone virtual in 2021.