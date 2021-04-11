Prince William skips BAFTA ceremony following Prince Philip’s death

Prince William was absent from the 74th annual British Academy Film Awards following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Variety first confirmed William’s departure from the award show early Saturday morning, which came a day after Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s passing.

"In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend," BAFTA’s statement to Variety reads.

The film academy continued its two-night event, which was hosted by TV presenters Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary on BBC One.

William has been the president of BAFTA since 2010, and typically makes an appearance with his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not spoken publicly about Philip’s death, however the royal couple has honored him with a re-post of the photo and statement that were issued by Buckingham Palace.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement reads alongside a black and white portrait of Philip. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Decades before William took on a leadership role at BAFTA, the Duke of Edinburgh became the organization’s first president in 1959.

In a statement issued on Friday, BAFTA thoughtfully chronicled Philip’s devotion to the arts.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, whose close association with the Academy spanned over 60 years," a part of the statement reads. "The Duke occupies a special place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy."

Philip entered the British royal family when he married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. He passed away at the age 99 on April 9, 2021.