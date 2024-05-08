'Horizon' star Kevin Costner doesn’t 'just fall out of love with things I like'

Kevin Costner is not afraid to admit he's obsessed with the film-making process, and of course, the American southwest.

His return to the silver screen next week will showcase his deep admiration for the Western genre. After all, "Horizon: An American Saga" is a project he's been working on for nearly 30 years.

"I don't know if passion's the right word," Costner told Entertainment Weekly. "I just don't fall out of love with things I like. I am always looking for the next great movie."

Costner released the first trailer for the four-part, post-Civil War drama in February, and showcased the Wild West frontier his name has become synonymous with for decades, dating back to his first directorial stint on "Dances with Wolves."

His enthusiasm for the film is central to Costner's interest in the rich history of the American West.

"This is not a last stab at keeping this genre alive," he said. "This genre will live forever if people take it seriously."

He added, "I don't want to be the person who's setting the record straight or 'Oh, here comes the history lesson.' That's not me. But women are dominant in my film. I want to highlight what their contributions were. Without women, the West dies. It never happens. This country doesn't happen. They have a place in these stories."

Darker themes surrounding Manifest Destiny are present throughout his film, but Costner insisted there's still a responsibility in his storytelling. In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon," based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird.

"You can't tell the story unless you bump into that. You can't talk about anything without understanding who was here before us," he said. "Our national appetite ran over culture after culture, with a high level of genocide. The people that were here for thousands of years were suddenly an inconvenience in their own land, and we should never forget that.

"The conflict was unfair. It was one-sided. If it was a sporting event, somebody would've thrown the f---ing flag and said, 'This is unacceptable,' but we did it, and we did it across the whole country. I never am going to forget what our participation has been in settling America, and I'm not so embarrassed about it that I won't talk about it."

On May 19, Costner will screen "Horizon" at the Cannes Film Festival, his first time back on the Croisette in 20 years.

"I'd like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon: An American Saga in this year's selection," he wrote online. "It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come."

He added, "#HorizonAmericanSaga is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can't think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film."

The film came with a hefty price tag, though, and set Costner back more than $20 million in out-of-pocket expenses, which came to light in court documents after his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.

The first part of the Western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28, while the second part of the drama will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16.

While it seems like a major risk for Costner to fund "Horizon" himself, this isn't the first time he's done so.

Costner put up his own money to fund the 1990 movie "Dances with Wolves," "The Postman" in 1997 and "Black or White" in 2014.

Out of the three projects, "Dances with Wolves" was the most critically acclaimed, earning Costner two Academy Awards for best director and best picture and a nomination for best actor in a leading role.