Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make security upgrades to lavish $18M Beverly Hills mansion for extra privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have already made security upgrades to the $18 million mansion where they currently reside with their son, Archie, in Beverly Hills, Fox News has learned.

It was revealed this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's luxe California pad is an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom abode owned by actor Tyler Perry.

Although it remains unclear whether they are renting out the Hollywood mogul's home or just visiting as guests, a new photo obtained by Fox News shows the pair recently had large screens installed around the perimeter as a means to block out passersby from snagging a peek at their posh lifestyle.

The screens jet several feet into the air, making it difficult for nearby hikers to catch a glimpse. The photo was taken from a hiking trail close to the property that was reopened to the public on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg and Rod Stewart all reportedly own homes in nearby neighborhoods.

In addition to the new security screens put in place, Meghan and Harry's current 22-acre property is outfitted with security cameras.

This isn't the first time Meghan and Harry have made home improvements to gain more privacy. In February, the couple upgraded their former Vancouver, Canada property with a fence, tarp and security cameras.

The Duke and Duchess have been more vocal than ever before about their desire for privacy. Meghan is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for allegedly releasing a confidential letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. The couple also recently announced their decision to no longer cooperate with British tabloids.

The Sussexes ultimately made the move from Vancouver to Los Angeles in March following their departure as senior members of the royal family.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.