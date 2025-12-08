Prince Harry's UK security review may 'literally and figuratively' clear path for family reunion: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Months after Prince Harry lost his appeal challenging the U.K. government's decision to strip him of his publicly funded security, the Duke of Sussex's security measures are reportedly set to be reviewed by the Home Office.

Prince Harry wrote privately to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, requesting a full security risk assessment, according to The Guardian.

According to the outlet, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) will ask its risk management board to reassess its threat level for the first time since 2020.

Representatives for Archewell and Mahmood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry’s request could open the door for his return — one that would include his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

"What Harry wants is to have taxpayers pay, via the police, for his security whenever he wants it whilst in England," Fordwich said. "On Friday, the Home Office told him that they have granted him a risk management assessment. This is a result of all the lobbying Harry has done, which included, but was not limited to, writing to the Home Secretary."

"His security is now closer to reality," she added. "While there isn’t anything definite yet, the trajectory of his case is in his favor. The door, now literally and figuratively, might well be open for him to return to the U.K. with Meghan Markle and their children."

Earlier this year, Prince Harry made a rare appearance at a two-day hearing for his appeal challenging the U.K. government’s decision to remove his security.

In court, Harry’s lawyers said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "felt forced to step back from the role of full-time official working members of the royal family as they were considered they were not being protected by the institution." Harry had "wished to continue their duties in support of the late queen as privately funded members of the royal family."

In May, the British royal lost his appeal. The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that a committee had not treated the Duke of Sussex unfairly when it decided to review his protection on a case-by-case basis each time he visits his home country.

In 2020, Harry and Markle — who currently reside in California — made their royal exit, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and lack of support from the palace.

"There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect," Harry's attorney, Shaheed Fatima, said at the U.K. Court of Appeal hearing. "His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent illustration… of how much this appeal means to him and his family."

Harry’s lawyer also noted that he felt his family was not "being protected by the institution."

The Telegraph previously reported that the legal case had impacted Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles.

On Sept. 10, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry spent time with the king, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, at Clarence House. It was the first time they had met in more than a year.

Two months later, the Duke of Sussex penned an essay titled "The Bond, the Banter, the Bravery: What It Means to Be British," released ahead of Remembrance Day — the Nov. 11 observance honoring members of the armed forces who lost their lives in service.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital at the time that there’s little doubt the father of two feels homesick as he continues to navigate life in California .

"Harry’s essay on Remembrance Day showed him at his best and also highlighted his status as an exile," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

"Exiles feel deep regret," he said. "He knows the military was the making of him after the trauma he suffered following the death of his mother, which still haunts him. He has given back with the Invictus Games, a remarkable achievement."

Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that many of Harry’s close friends feel he’s "desperately lonely in California" as he continues to miss his old life in the U.K.

"There is so much about America to love, and he has embraced so much so quickly," Fordwich said. "There is nothing he has ever said or done that can be seen as bad-mouthing England — his family, yes; the ‘Firm,’ yes; but not his beloved England. He certainly has wavered regarding becoming an American and shares nostalgia with friends, adding he misses England with his closest friends ."

