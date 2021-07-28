Prince Harry’s spokesperson denies royal’s second book will be released upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry’s second memoir, which is part of a four-book deal, will not be released after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told Us Weekly that the claim, which was originally made by U.K.’s DailyMail is inaccurate. While the 36-year-old does have a four-book deal, none of the memoirs’ releases are contingent upon the queen’s health or passing.

The DailyMail originally alleged that Harry agreed to a "lucrative four-book deal – with the second due out only after the queen has died."

Earlier this month, Random House announced that Harry is writing an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" that is expected to be released in late 2022.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO WRITE BOOK ABOUT LEADERSHIP AS PART OF NEW DEAL

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," said Harry in a statement. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Financial terms were not disclosed. The prince will donate proceeds to charity, according to Random House.

"Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," Random House announced.

"Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The announcement came four months after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made worldwide news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey near the couple’s home in Montecito, California. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, spoke of feeling lonely and nearly suicidal before they left England last year. Harry acknowledged tension with his father, Prince Charles, over his decision to step back from his royal duties and his marriage to the biracial American actress

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales, at the time of her fatal car accident in 1997. "I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie (Harry and Meghan’s son) is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry told Winfrey, 67, that he felt trapped by royal life and that his family cut off him financially and took away his security. He also acknowledged his relations were strained with his brother, Prince William.

"I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped," Harry said, before adding, "My father and my brother, they are trapped."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British royal in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, 95, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.