Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey unveil trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ docuseries

Apple TV+ today unveiled the official trailer for "The Me You Can’t See," from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The documentary series offers a glimpse into diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being. It premieres this Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+.

In "The Me You Can’t See," Oprah and Prince Harry join forces to guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles.

High-profile guests, including singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga; chef Rashad Armstead; NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan and Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway (formerly of the Detroit Pistons); actress and producer Glenn Close; 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs; and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams are among the participants.

Partnering with 14 accredited mental health professionals and organizations from around the world, the series hopes to shed light on different pathways to treatment.

Co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, "The Me You Can’t See" is also executive produced by Harpo Productions’ Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serving as showrunner.

It is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter, John Lewis and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia. The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.