Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey host ‘The Me You Can’t See’ discussion with Lady Gaga, Glenn Close

It’s not over for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex and the media mogul are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced that it will release "The Meet You Can’t See: A Path Forward" on Friday. The special is a town hall-style discussion, which serves as a follow-up to last week’s release of their mental health docuseries "The Me You Can’t See" on the streaming platform.

The series features stories from celebrities and everyday people concerning their mental health struggles and breakthroughs. In one episode, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, revealed the trauma of a rap she said left her pregnant at age 19.

Harry, 36, discussed his own anxiety, therapy and coping techniques for the series.

Other notable participants include NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

Harry recently told The Associated Press he felt compelled to discuss his struggles in the hopes it will help others.

"I see it as a responsibility," the duke told the outlet. "I don’t find it hard to open up. Knowing the impacts and the positive reaction that it has for so many people that also suffer, I do believe it’s a responsibility."

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties began last year over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the duchess, 39. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.