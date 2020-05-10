Prince Harry says 'life has changed dramatically for all of us' amid pandemic in video message

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince Harry is addressing his fans.

The 35-year-old prince was set to kick off his Invictus games on Sunday, a series of athletic competitions for injured servicemen similar to the Paralympics, but the event was postponed until 2021 due to the spread of coronavirus.

While the event can no longer take place this year, Harry did offer a message of support via Twitter.

In a video message shared by the account dedicated to the Invictus Games Foundation, the royal addressed the global pandemic and the cancellation of his event.

"As we commemorate V-Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague," he noted.

"Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and are busy putting plans in place for next year," said Harry, noting that dates for the rescheduled event will soon be announced.

"I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time," he continued. "I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together on online platforms. But please look out for those who have gone quiet or are no longer visible on the chat sites. You guys are the best at this, so I have no doubt you are all running around and supporting one another."

Harry said that there are "plenty of virtual activities planned for this week," and encouraged fans to participate because "it might be fun and a change from the norm."

The prince said that the stories that will be shared by Invictus competitors will provide lessons that "we call all learn" from.

"The same can obviously be said for our incredible health care professionals working so hard to keeping us all safe," he said.

Harry explained that a "virtual conference" will be a part of the festivities, "with international speakers and participants sharing their thoughts and experience of resilience and why the Invictus spirit is so important."

"I am incredibly grateful for your continued support.," Harry concluded. "Stay safe and this week, stay tuned, as we bring The Hague home to you."