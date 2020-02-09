Queen Elizabeth requests Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to return to UK for royal event: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be heading back to the United Kingdom sooner than they expected.

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly requested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend one final royal event before settling into their non-royal lives in Canada. According to The Sunday Times, the Queen asked them to join the rest of the family at the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.

Markle, 38, Harry, 35, and their son Archie, who will be turning 10 months old, are all expected to attend.

MEGHAN MARKLE ‘NEVER REALLY CAME TO TERMS WITH WHAT WAS EXPECTED OF THE ROYAL FAMILY,’ SOURCE CLAIMS

Since announcing in January their decision to step down as "senior members" of the royal family, the family of three has been living outside Vancouver, Canada. Markle has been spotted going on hikes and making low-key appearances at multiple charitable organizations.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE STEPPING BACK AS SENIOR MEMBERS OF ROYAL FAMILY

After holding a summit to discuss how "Megxit" would play out, the Queen voiced her support for their decision in a statement, in which she said she hopes the agreement will allow Markle and Harry to embark on a "happy and peaceful new life."

As a result, they will be giving up their “royal highness” titles and will no longer receive public funding.

QUEEN ISSUES STATEMENT ON MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY AFTER FAMILY TALKS, AGREES TO PART-TIME MOVE TO CANADA

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on the official royal family website.

The palace continued: "With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH [His or Her Royal Highness] titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home," the palace said.

WHAT LED TO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL DEPARTURE

"Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security," it added.

Last week, Markle and Harry flew to Miami, Florida to attend an "exclusive" JPMorgan event held at the 1Hotel in Miami's South Beach, where the prince delivered a speech.

"[Harry and Meghan] attended a JPMorgan gathering in Miami yesterday, " a source told Fox News on Friday, adding that, out of the two British royal family members, it was only Harry who reportedly "spoke" to a crowd about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and his family's decision to step back from royal duties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Meghan and Harry earned any income from the event.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.