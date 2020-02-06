Meghan Markle could make '$100 million' this year, media exec Simon Huck says

Meghan Markle could be on her way to financial independence -- and then some -- after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family along with husband, Prince Harry.

The former American actress and her British hubby said they are focused on gaining financial independence as they navigate their new lives outside of the queen's control.

And there is no lack of opportunity for Markle to bring in the bacon; as soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their shocking announcement in January, leading branding mogul and Kim Kardashian BFF Simon Huck said his agency was "flooded" with "huge" offers for Markle.

"Obviously, our agency was flooded with inquiries for Meghan," Huck told "The Morning Toast" on Tuesday. When asked by co-host Claudia Oshy if he received 7-figure offers, Huck nodded and replied: "Oh huge! Equity offers."

Huck said if Markle accepted all of the deals his company, Command Entertainment Group, received she would make $100 million.

"If she did it all, she would make $100 million," Huck said before adding: "But she won't.

"She's not going to do traditional commercials, she's not going to be doing a perfume. She'll do things with...a Netflix."

Huck explained Markle "just can't do" a standard commercial endorsement as it wouldn't be a good "look" for her. Instead, she should follow "what Michelle and Barack [Obama] are doing."

"She'll follow in that path," Huck hypothesized. "She'll do a book deal, she'll do a TV show, she'll produce."

Huck's comments echoed what TMZ founder Harvey Levin told Fox News last month.

Per Levin, who executive produced FOX's "Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis," Prince Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, will have no problem earning big money and will become billionaires.

“Make no mistake about it, Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable," Levin said. "I mean, we talked to Mark Cuban, who knows a thing or two about branding and business and entertainment, and he thinks they're going to be billionaires, and the reason is simple.

“They are sought-after people. They are young, beautiful, intelligent, interesting people and Oprah [Winfrey] has already partnered with Harry on a mental health docuseries,” the "Objectified" host continued of the pair, who said in their Jan. 8. announcement that they will "work to become financially independent" of the crown.

“So [Harry] put his foot in the entertainment pond and Meghan has been in it," Levin said.

"So they are... somebody we interviewed calls them the 'Junior Obamas' when it comes to making money because they are extremely marketable," Levin added.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.