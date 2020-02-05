Prince Harry, Prince William 'didn't leave on good terms,' report says

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship appears to still be on the mend, according to a new report.

The brothers' relationship struggles started back in 2017 when William reportedly cautioned Harry about moving too fast with Meghan Markle, People magazine reported. Then, last month, the Sussexes announced that they were stepping back as "senior members" of the royal family. But as Harry, Meghan and their almost 9-month-old son Archie settle into their new lives in Canada, the outlet said there's hope the two will repair their bond.

People recently spoke to a friend of the royal family, who said the transition was hard on the relationship between Harry, 35, and his brother William, 37.

“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” said the source.

People said that, according to a palace source, the brothers have been talking more, leading some to hope that they can fix their relationship.

“Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy,” the first source said. “Who can blame them for that?”

Last year, Harry hinted at a rift between himself and his older brother.

“Part of this role, part of this job and this family being under the pressure it is under, inevitably stuff happens," Harry said in a documentary.

“We don’t see as much as we used to because we are so busy, but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing," the prince added. "As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”