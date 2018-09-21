Prince Harry caught sneaking treats for Meghan Markle at charity cookbook event

This royal has some sticky fingers.

Prince Harry was captured sneakily stealing some food and hiding it behind his back while at an event to launch Meghan Markle-sponsored cookbook, "Together," at Kensington Palace.

The cookbook features recipes by women from a variety of London communities and looks to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that left 72 people dead last year.

Prince Harry was captured by news cameras strolling with a couple of samosas in his hands behind his back. The royal smiled at the cameras when he realized he had been caught.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also at the event, marking the first time she has been seen with her daughter since the May wedding. Markle said she was inspired to create the book after she visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington.

Earlier in the day, the prince helped fix Markle’s hair while she was posing for a photo. The couple were captured laughing together following the hair incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.