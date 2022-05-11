Prince Charles mobbed by crowd, in good spirits following delivery of Queen's Speech at opening of Parliament

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Charles has earned the public’s approval after making history.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales did a walkabout through East Street Market in London with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. The pair met with Father Andrew Moughtin-Mumby, the rector of St Peter’s Church.

The royal, who is next in line to the British throne, greeted young people supported by the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity that helps those ages 11 to 30 get jobs and training. It was founded by the Prince of Wales in 1976 to help those in vulnerable conditions and struggling with school get their lives on track.

PRINCE CHARLES DELIVERS QUEEN'S SPEECH FOR THE FIRST TIME AT OPENING OF PARLIAMENT

The 73-year-old, who sported a pinstriped suit, was welcomed by a cheering crowd. At one point, the future king was asked how his walkabout through East Street Market compared to yesterday’s Queen Speech. Charles, in good spirits, chuckled and replied, "Slightly different to yesterday."

By special order of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles stepped in and gave the Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday. For the first time, he carried out the duty that the reigning monarch has done all but two times in her 70-year reign. His eldest son, Prince William, also attended for the first time as the two represented the monarch, 96, in her absence.

Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The queen was unable to attend due to ongoing mobility issues.

"The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

"At Her Majesty’s request, and with agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance," the statement concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his 11-minute speech, Charles outlined the administration's objectives. He often repeated the terms "Her Majesty's government" instead of "My government." He concluded his speech by noting how "Her Majesty" is looking forward to the celebrations that will mark her Platinum Jubilee in June.

"Her Majesty prays that the blessings of Almighty God will rest upon your counsels," he said.