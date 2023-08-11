Police release SWAT video of raid linked to Tupac Shakur murder

New videos show SWAT officers raiding a home outside Las Vegas as investigators inched closer to cracking the infamous cold case murder of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

More than 20 heavily redacted videos, totaling over 12 hours, were obtained by The Associated Press, which edited them down to a 47-second clip.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, was the target of the July 19 raid, according to a search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, but it is unclear if he was home at the time.

"Come out with your hands up and your hands empty!" law enforcement officers were heard yelling in the video, as blue and red lights lit up the otherwise quiet neighborhood in the city of Henderson, which is about 20 miles from the Las Vegas strip.

"Keep walking back and take a step to your left," an officer yells as a dog barks.

"Face away from me. Face the house and slowly walk back to me. Follow the sound of my voice. You're doing good. Appreciate your cooperation."

The videos did not provide a view into the home or identify the couple, whose faces were blurred, according to The Associated Press.

The search warrant gave the most insight into what law enforcement searched for and confiscated.

That included a Pokeball USB drive, an iPhone, three iPads (one with a cracked screen), four laptops, a tablet, a desktop computer, several external hard drives, copies of the book "Compton Street Legends," a Vibe magazine about Shakur and two "black tubs" of photos, according to the search warrant.

Police also searched for "notes, writings, ledgers and other handwritten or typed documents" about anything mentioning the murder of Shakur, according to the warrant.

Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, was considered the prime suspect in the rap superstar's 1996 murder. Anderson denied involvement before he was killed in a separate shooting in Compton, California, in 1998.

Public records link the property to Davis and his wife, although it is unclear if he still lives in the same home. One neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Davis does not live at that address.

Las Vegas court records show there has been an active warrant out for Davis' arrest since July 2022, when he failed to appear in court on a drug charge.

Who is Duane Davis?

Davis, the self-proclaimed "Compton Kingpin," initially denied any involvement in the Shakur's death but seemingly opened up and recently discussed his involvement in interviews in news articles and documentaries.

He said he came forward because of a cancer diagnosis in the 2018 documentary "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G."

Everyone in the car, including Davis, was affiliated with the South Side Compton Crips street gang, and they were looking for Shakur after he brawled with one of the gang members a few hours before his death, Davis said.

They searched for Shakur in the 662 Club in Las Vegas, but he was not there, according to Davis. Then they saw him driving toward the club.

"My partner bust a U," Davis said in the documentary. "When we pulled up, I was in the front seat."

The gunshots rang out from the back seat. Davis never said who actually pulled the trigger.

"Going to keep it for the code of the streets. It just came from the back seat," he said in the documentary.

Tupac Shakur's death

The night of Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur rode shotgun in Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight's black BMW when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them while they were stopped at a light.

Shakur's murder shook the hip-hop world and remains one of the country's most infamous cold cases.

He was just 25 at the time. His fourth solo record, "All Eyez on Me," was still at the top of the charts with about 5 million copies sold.

The best lead came in 2018 when Davis broke his silence during an interview for a BET show, where he reportedly implicated his nephew.

Shakur's murder was even more eerie after his lyrics seemed to foreshadow his early death.

"The fast life ain’t everything they told ya. Never get much older, following the tracks of a soulja," he wrote in his 1991 song "Soulja's Story."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.