Pierce Brosnan pleaded not guilty to trespassing in Yellowstone, Fox News Digital confirmed. The James Bond actor had found himself in hot water after walking into an off-limits thermal area of the national park that features hot springs, which can be dangerous.

Brosnan's attorney appeared in court Jan. 4 to enter the actor's plea before filing a waiver of appearance at arraignment and requesting a trial setting. On Jan. 10, a notice was posted vacating Brosnan's originally scheduled Jan. 23 hearing.

It's unclear if Brosnan has paid any fines or served any jail time at this point. A representative for the actor did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Brosnan, 70, was cited for "foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails" and "violating closures and use limits," according to the U.S. District Court of Wyoming docket.

While dealing with the legal drama, the actor was spotted for the first time since pleading not guilty, having lunch at a restaurant in Malibu.

Brosnan's citations, which are listed as petty offenses, were given to the "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor on Nov. 1 but not filed in court until Dec. 26, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

The rules for Yellowstone National Park's thermal areas include, "Do not travel through thermal areas after dark."

They additionally state that "stock are not permitted in thermal areas," "altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited" and "swimming, soaking or bathing in waters that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited."

Yellowstone National Park features over 500 active geysers.

"In thermal areas, the ground may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs, and there is no way to guess where a safe path is," the park's website reads.

"New hazards can bubble up overnight, and pools are acidic enough to burn through boots, so you must stay in designated walking areas. The park service has established boardwalks for an easy and safe approach to thermal features."

Brosnan faces fines and/or up to six months in jail, according to the Department of Justice.

A recent incident illustrates just how dangerous the park's thermal areas can be.

Federal prosecutors charged a Michigan man with off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of drugs and alcohol after he sustained thermal burns in August. He has been banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the criminal charges are resolved, according to a press release.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.