Pierce Brosnan encounters shark during vacation in French Polynesia

Pierce Brosnan might not be as fearless as his character, 007.

THe former "James Bond" star shared an Instagram photo Tuesday of an encounter with a shark during a vacation with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, in French Polynesia.

“Think I’ll stay on the boat!” Brosnan captioned the image taken from the water.

Two days earlier, Smith shared a video of a shark and said she jumped into the clear blue water despite her better judgment. It looks like the same killer fish Brosnan posted about Tuesday.

“Swim? (Yes, against my better judgement [sic] I jumped in and swam with these sharks, a pair of sting rays —and hundreds of tropical fish),” she wrote on Instagram.

Many fans complimented Brosnan for the “breathtaking photo” and applauded him for staying on the boat. Some, however, said the actor should be brave like Bond and join the shark for a swim.

Brosnan posted several photos from his vacation, which appeared to be a birthday celebration for Smith.

The 65-year-old posted a photo of Smith about a week ago with the caption: “Birthday picnic.” Smith also thanked her followers for all the birthday wishes.

Brosnan and Smith have been together for 25 years, but only married in 2001. They celebrated their anniversary in July and share two sons together. Brosnan also has three other children.