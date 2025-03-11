Former James Bond actor reveals the one thing that the next 007 agent needs to be

Actor Pierce Brosnan, who has played the role of James Bond in four films, says the next actor to play the character should be British.

In an interview published Sunday with The Telegraph , the 71-year-old actor said it was a "given" that the actor who takes up the James Bond mantle should be British.

When Amazon purchased MGM, the studio that produced the Bond films, in 2021, the future of the series became uncertain.

"Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli today announced that they have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise," a February press release from Amazon stated.

The announcement also outlined Amazon’s increased role in the 007 franchise, though longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are expected to remain key decision-makers.

Brosnan told The Telegraph that Amazon's takeover of the franchise comes with a "certain lament."

"I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael," Brosnan said.

"It takes great courage for them to let go," Brosnan said. "They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

Robert Davi, who played the villain Franz Sanchez in the 1989 James Bond film "Licence to Kill," told Fox News Digital in an interview published in February that he hopes the series does not go "woke."

"I hope it doesn't," Davi said. "You know, I was very close to 'Cubby' Broccoli and his wife, Dana, and the legacy... And they were, as far as I'm concerned, they were Ronald Reagan conservatives and wonderful people. And you know, I think if we succumb to every fad – especially one that's not based on total science – it's a little frightening."

Fox News Digital reached out for comment, but Amazon did not immediately respond.

