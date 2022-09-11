Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays tribute to late firefighter father Scott on 9/11: 'We miss you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pete Davidson's younger sister, Casey, honored their late firefighter father, Scott, with a moving tribute shared to Instagram Sunday to mark 21 years since the September 11 attacks.

Scott Davidson, a New York fireman out of Brooklyn Heights, was killed on 9/11 while responding to the call when the second plane hit the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center. He was 33.

Pete Davidson was seven years old when his father, along with five firefighters, hurried across the Brooklyn Bridge and toward the Twin Towers to help people on scene where he died a hero. Casey was three years old.

"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," she wrote online. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation wrote that Scott's "acts of heroism are not surprising" as it was his "lifelong dream" to be a firefighter and he often called the role the "greatest job in America."

"On September 11‚ 2001‚ Scott was on duty and responded to the call after a second hijacked airliner struck the World Trade Center," the organization added. "He was a brave and fearless man and a devout patriot. He was a friend to many‚ and will be sorely missed by us all."

Pete has shared tributes to his father through the years, but no more so than with the semi-autobiographical film he wrote and starred in, "The King of Staten Island," which was released in 2020.

"It's pretty transparent as I could be," he told E! News. "We really wanted to follow this family and tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how you could overcome tragedy through life experiences."

The coming-of-age story followed a young adult dealing with the repercussions of losing the patriarch of his family when he was seven, and the struggles he had to confront head on to move forward with his own life.

"I think when you're able to share a story like this at this magnitude and with so many people, it really allowed me to be as open and honest as I could be, and it helped me deal with a lot of my personal demons," he added.

"This was something, one of the goals for this film was to allow me to put my past behind me and I think we were able to do that."

Pete, who was the youngest comedian to ever join the SNL cast in 2016 when he was just 20 years old, recently said goodbye to the sketch comedy program in an open letter shared on his friend Dave Sirus' Instagram page.

"I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion," he said. "Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical.

"Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. ‘SNL’ is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain."