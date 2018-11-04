Pete Davidson mocks Republican Congressional candidate, former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in Afghanistan

Pete Davidson is in hot water for some comments he made on “Saturday Night Live” about Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican running for Congress who lost an eye while serving in the U.S. military.

On Saturday’s episode of the sketch series, Davidson appeared on the “Weekend Update” segment, the 24-year-old comedian gave his “first impressions” of some candidates ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

He giggled as an image of former Navy SEAL Crenshaw, who wears an eye-patch on his right eye after being injured by an I.E.D. in Afghanistan, flashed across the screen.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie,” Davidson mocked. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever...”

Neither representatives for Davidson nor NBC immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter on Sunday after the comments drew heavy criticism, most notably from the National Republican Congressional Committee, who called for an immediate apology from “SNL,” implying that Davidson is acting out after his highly-publicized breakup with pop-star Ariana Grande last month.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country. Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend - because they’re not laughing,” a statement from NRCC spokesman Jack Pandol that was posted to Twitter read.

Davidson didn’t avoid the breakup with Grande while on Weekend Update, ending the controversial segment with a sincere note to the millions watching that were curious about his recent breakup.

“The last thing I will say is I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” he said. “Now please go vote on Tuesday.”