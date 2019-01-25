Patton Oswalt responded to an online troll by donating to his GoFundMe for medical expenses

Patton Oswalt normally isn’t shy about sparring with critics on social media. However, after one man attacked him on Twitter, the comedian had a unique response.

It all started when Oswalt posted a rhyme meant to jab President Trump’s recently coined slogan, “Build a wall and crime will fall.”

That’s when a user named Michael Beatty, who apparently disagreed with the “A.P. Bio” star decided to fire back by commenting on the death of a character he played in 2004.

“I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity,” Beatty wrote in response to Oswalt’s tweet.

He also tweeted: “And you shoot basketball ike [sic] the sawed off little man you are.”

Rather than deepen the war-of-words, it seems Oswalt checked out Beatty’s page and noticed that he was using GoFundMe to help raise money to pay off medical expenses after falling into a coma and being hospitalized for sepsis and diabetic ketoacidosis.

“Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some s----y cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to,” Oswalt wrote.

Oswalt donated $2,000 of his own money to help Beatty. When he asked his followers to do the same, the campaign quickly overshot its crowdfunding goal. Beatty was prompted to go to Twitter and not only thank people for their support, but to walk back his negative comments on Oswalt as well.

“Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring,” Beatty wrote after the campaign hit its mark. “Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade.”

In a follow-up tweet, he continued: “I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this,” he wrote.

"What a great way to end the day," the comedian concluded. "If you want to pay this forward, maybe find a GoFundMe for a furloughed government worker who's feeling the pinch? Or make a big-a-- haul o'goodies to your local food bank? Something? Anything?"