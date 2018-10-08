Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario welcome baby girl

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are officially parents!

Adams shared the big news on Instagram on Monday, with an adorable photo of his newborn daughter holding on to his finger. The couple has yet to reveal their baby's name.

"The world just got 8lbs heavier," Adams wrote. "Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful."

ET learned that the 32-year-old "Pretty Little Liars" star was pregnant in August. One month earlier, ET spoke with 37-year-old Adams at the "Broken Star" premiere, where he said he and his wife had definitely discussed starting a family together.

"We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right," Adams said when asked about having children. "You know, we're not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next."

In August, Bellisario casually debuted her burgeoning baby bump while walking her dogs in Los Angeles.

Bellisario and Adams got engaged in February 2014 and tied the knot in December 2016 with a summer camp-themed ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Bellisario's last public outing with Adams was when the two attended his "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May.