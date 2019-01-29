Patricia Heaton's pilot for comedy ‘Carol’s Second Act’ lands at CBS

The Patricia Heaton-led comedy series “Carol’s Second Act” is one step closer to the airwaves.

The broadcaster has given out a pilot order for the multi-cam comedy, in which Heaton would star and executive produce. Heaton is set to play Carol Chambers who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. In addition to Heaton, Adam Griffin, David Hunt, and Rebecca Stay of Heaton’s FourBoys Entertainment will executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. CBS Television Studios will produce. In August, Heaton and FourBoys signed a pod deal with CBS TV Studios.

The project received a series commitment with a substantial penalty attached back in October but still needs a formal series order.

Halpern and Haskins most recently worked on ABC shows like “The Mayor,” “Black-ish,” and “Imaginary Mary.” The duo also co-created the ABC series “Trophy Wife,” which starred Malin Akerman and Marcia Gay Harden. They are repped by UTA and Rise Management.

Heaton is best known for her leading role in the CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” for which she won two Emmys out of seven nominations. She also starred as Frankie Heck on “The Middle” throughout its nine season run at ABC. She is repped by UTA, LINK Entertainment, The Artists Partnership and Skryzniarz and Mallean.