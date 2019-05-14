'Party of Five' reboot trailer showcases family separation, deportation storyline

The first trailer for the Freeform network’s “Party of Five” reboot debuted showcasing the series’ focus on the deportation of an immigrant family.

The network announced the reboot ahead of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour session noting that it had picked up the series reboot from original creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser. The original “Party of Five” ran from 1994 - 2000 and focused on a family of five children who become orphans after their parents die in a car accident caused by a drunk driver.

The remake will be a one-hour drama focused on the Acosta family as their children navigate the struggles of daily life in America after their parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico.

The trailer opens with the family patriarch being asked for his papers and led out of a restaurant by authorities. In addition to the heartbreak of moving the parents away from their children, the trailer shows how their oldest son, Emilio, struggles to keep the family going amid interference from a social worker.

“’Party of Five’ embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” said president of Freeform Tom Ascheim at the time of the announcement. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. The pilot was co-written by Lippman, Keyser and newcomer to the series, Michal Zebede.

You can watch the first “Party of Five” trailer below:

