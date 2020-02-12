Pamela Anderson shares message about betrayal, 'pain' following split from husband Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson is looking ahead.

The "Baywatch" star recently took to her Instagram Story to share a message of encouragement following her split from husband Jon Peters.

"We are all getting our share in this crazy world," she wrote. "As long as we are wrestling we are alive. As long as we recognize insanity we are sane."

She continued: "It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love. Don't ever run from pain, just face it allow it to be and it will pass. And we will have grown to the next level."

The message was shared on top of a black-and-white photo of the 52-year-old actress.

On Monday, Peters, 74, claimed to Page Six that he paid off Anderson's "almost $200,000 in bills."

In a statement to Fox News, Anderson's rep refuted Peters' claims.

“These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous," the rep said. "Despite Mr. Peters’ scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well.”

Anderson married Peters, a movie mogul, in a secret ceremony in late January. Their split was announced earlier this month.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News by her rep at the time.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she said. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson added.