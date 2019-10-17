Angelina Jolie says she was 'feeling pretty broken' before filming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Angelina Jolie is pulling back the curtain on how she felt leading up to the filming of her newest movie "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."

In an interview with People magazine published on Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress admitted that "it was a tough time."

“I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong," she confessed. "In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again.”

The Disney film marks Jolie's first appearance in a full-length feature in four years.

The star also opened up about how her six kids, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, did not want to appear in the movie. (The former couple's 11-year-old daughter Vivienne played a young Aurora in the 2014 original.)

“I tried,” Jolie said. “Viv still can’t believe I made her a princess. None of my kids want to be actors. [They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that. Nobody was interested!”

Last month, Jolie stepped out for the film's red carpet premiere in Tokyo with her 14-year-old daughter Zahara and 18-year-old son Maddox -- with whom she reunited with after sending him off to college earlier this year at Yonsei University in South Korea.

“I'm so proud of him," Jolie -- who is also mom to daughter Shiloh, 13, and sons Pax, 15, and Knox, 11 -- gushed at the time to Entertainment Tonight.

She continued: "I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 18.