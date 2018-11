Coming off her most successful album ever, Mandisa returns this August with her new studio album,'Overcomer'. Her previous album, 'What If We Were Real', has sold over 270,000 albums and featured the breakout radio hits 'Good Morning,' 'Waiting For Tomorrow,' and the #1 hit, 'Stronger.' The American Idol alum and two-time Grammy nominee continues to be a voice of encouragement and truth to women facing life's challenges