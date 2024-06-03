Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie: Blockbuster movies, public relationships, kids and more

Image 1 of 13 next

Angelina Jolie is an Oscar-winning actress known for her many notable roles in addition to her humanitarian work.

Jolie was born on June 4, 1975 to actor parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Early in her career, she was in the film "Gia" (1998), which garnered much success and led to many more roles.

In 1999, she starred in "Girl, Interrupted," which earned her an Oscar for best supporting actress. Other movie roles during this time in Jolie's career included "Gone in 60 Seconds" (2000), "Beyond Borders" (2003) and "Taking Lives" (2004).

In 2005, Jolie was in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," where she met her future husband Brad Pitt. At the time, he was married to Jennifer Aniston.

In the years following, Jolie performed in movies across genres, like "A Mighty Heart" (2007), "Changeling" (2008), "Wanted" (2008), "Salt" (2010), "The Tourist" (2010), "Maleficent" (2014), "By the Sea" (2015), "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (2019), "Come Away" (2020) and "Those Who Wish Me Dead" (2021). Her latest role was in the 2021 movie "Eternals."

Before her marriage to Pitt, Jolie was married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 2000 and Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003. She and Pitt got married in 2014. She filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce has been turbulent, with many battles regarding finances and custody of their children.

Jolie is a mother of six. She adopted her first, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002. She then adopted her daughter Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia. In 2006, Pitt legally adopted both children and their last names were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

In May 2006, Pitt and Jolie welcomed a daughter named Shiloh. The following year, Jolie traveled to Vietnam to adopt her third child Pax, who Pitt adopted a few years later.

In 2008, twins Knox and Vivienne were born.