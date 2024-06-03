Expand / Collapse search
Angelina Jolie

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie: Blockbuster movies, public relationships, kids and more

Jolie is the daughter of American actor and Academy Award winner Jon Voight

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Portrait of Angelina Jolie
    Image 1 of 13

    Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975. She has become well-known for her roles in television and film as well as her humanitarian efforts. (Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

  • Angelina Jolie and her dad Jon Voight at beverly hilton
    Image 2 of 13

    Angelina Jolie was born into a famous family. She is the daughter of actor Jon Voight. Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was also an actress. She died in 2007. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

  • Angelina Jolie in a scene from "Girl, Interrupted"
    Image 3 of 13

    One of Angelina Jolie's earliest roles turned out to be an Oscar-winning one. Jolie won the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role in 2000 for the movie "Girl, Interrupted." (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

  • Angelina Jolie on the set of "Life or Something Like It"
    Image 4 of 13

    In 2002, Angelina Jolie was in the rom-com "Life or Something Like It," where she played a reporter at a news station. (Diane L. Cohen/Getty Images)

  • Angelina Jolie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith premiere
    Image 5 of 13

    Angelina Jolie was in the 2004 comedy "Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith." The set of this movie was where she met Brad Pitt, who would later become her husband. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

  • Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
    Image 6 of 13

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014. (Getty Images)

  • Angelina Jolie and her kids at a red carpet
    Image 7 of 13

    Jolie has six kids including Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. (Getty Images)

  • Angelina Jolie speaking at humanitarian event
    Image 8 of 13

    In addition to her acting work, Angelina Jolie is also known for her humanitarian efforts. In 2001, Jolie was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. (OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Actor Brad Pitt and actress/director Angelina Jolie pose at the AFI Awards 2014 honoring excellence in film and television in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/File Photo - RTSOLP4
    Image 9 of 13

    Jolie filed for divorce in August 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was finalized in 2019. (Reuters)

  • Angeline Jolie and sons
    Image 10 of 13

    Jolie has attended a number of red carpet events with her children. Here, she is photographed with Maddox and Pax at the premiere of 'First They Killed My Father' in 2017. (Getty Images)

  • Angelina Jolie on the red carpet
    Image 11 of 13

    Jolie is no stranger to a noteworthy red carpet look. She has walked carpets in a number of prominent designers and worn sheer, silk, sequins and more. (Reuters)

  • Angeline Jolie at a movie premiere
    Image 12 of 13

    In 2014, Angelina Jolie stepped out as Maleficent in the first of two movies sharing the story of the evil godmother in "Sleeping Beauty." The sequel, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" came out in 2019. ((Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP))

  • Angelina Jolie at the premiere of "The Eternals"
    Image 13 of 13

    Angelina Jolie's latest acting role was in the 2021 movie "Eternals." (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Angelina Jolie is an Oscar-winning actress known for her many notable roles in addition to her humanitarian work. 

Jolie was born on June 4, 1975 to actor parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Early in her career, she was in the film "Gia" (1998), which garnered much success and led to many more roles. 

In 1999, she starred in "Girl, Interrupted," which earned her an Oscar for best supporting actress. Other movie roles during this time in Jolie's career included "Gone in 60 Seconds" (2000), "Beyond Borders" (2003) and "Taking Lives" (2004).

ANGELINA JOLIE'S KIDS ARE ALL GROWN UP, WEAR HER OLD DRESSES ON ‘ETERNALS’ RED CARPET

In 2005, Jolie was in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," where she met her future husband Brad Pitt. At the time, he was married to Jennifer Aniston. 

In the years following, Jolie performed in movies across genres, like "A Mighty Heart" (2007), "Changeling" (2008), "Wanted" (2008), "Salt" (2010), "The Tourist" (2010), "Maleficent" (2014), "By the Sea" (2015), "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (2019), "Come Away" (2020) and "Those Who Wish Me Dead" (2021). Her latest role was in the 2021 movie "Eternals." 

Before her marriage to Pitt, Jolie was married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 2000 and Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003. She and Pitt got married in 2014. She filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce has been turbulent, with many battles regarding finances and custody of their children. 

Jolie is a mother of six. She adopted her first, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002. She then adopted her daughter Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia. In 2006, Pitt legally adopted both children and their last names were changed to Jolie-Pitt. 

In May 2006, Pitt and Jolie welcomed a daughter named Shiloh. The following year, Jolie traveled to Vietnam to adopt her third child Pax, who Pitt adopted a few years later. 

In 2008, twins Knox and Vivienne were born. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

