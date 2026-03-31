'Orange Is the New Black’ star Taryn Manning caught on video in explosive fight with girlfriend

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Taryn Manning was caught in a heated argument with longtime girlfriend Holly Hartman.

In a video clip obtained by TMZ, the "Orange Is The New Black" actress, 47, was seen verbally and physically attacking Hartman in Palm Springs, California.

"Look what you’ve done to my f---ing studio!" Manning yelled before threatening to call the police.

"Call the police," Hartman responded. "I'll show them you attacked me."

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"You're squatting in my studio," said Manning. "Let the cops come in here and see what you've done."

After more back-and-forth, Manning seemed to kick an object toward Hartman before lunging at her.

"Yeah, get violent," Hartman said, as Manning laughed erratically.

Representatives for Manning did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Tuesday, Manning addressed the altercation on Instagram.

"I guess some stuff came out on TMZ about me and I don't want to watch it because I don't want to upset myself because I know that violence is never, ever good," she said in the video clip. "There's a lot of context to that story that obviously didn't make it. Such as the person that wrote that bashed my windshield, slashed tires, went to Daily Mail about me. It's the most aggressive, violent attack."

"She's living in my office because she's homeless," Manning claimed. "This is a 36-year-old girl that I've tried for so long, for 18 years, to try and help."

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Manning then accused another individual of "beating the crap" out of her last week, which resulted in a lost tooth.

"I look like this one-sided violent person," she said. "It's just sad. I'm frustrated with her. She's not my family, she's not my girlfriend, she's not my wife. Why do I have to house this random girl who was a fan who I befriended?"

In a separate video posted on Tuesday, Manning addressed Hartman directly, calling her a "bona fide criminal."

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"I'm just so disappointed and sad for you and sad inside," she said. "I thought that knowing you since you were 18, and now you're 36, I really truly, truly believed that you might have matured, and you're just going and deteriorating more and more to the point where you're responding to TMZ."

"You know exactly what you've done to me," she continued. "If you want to put me in jail, you know I'm going to walk with my head held high. I'll take it like a champ, like I've done every time you've done this to me."

"You're such a bona fide criminal that you have to make sure no one's looking at you," she added. "It's a distraction. You're the one causing problems. What are you even b----ing about? Wow, Holly. I just can't believe you. Here we go again. Go away, dude … you're not OK anymore, that's why you live in my office because you're homeless."

The duo have a long history of alleged violence against one another.

In 2016, Hartman filed a restraining order against Manning after an alleged physical altercation, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Hartman claimed that Manning headbutted her at the time and then "whipped me with a wet towel. Sprayed Windex in eyes and mouth. Put me in a headlock cutting off air."

Manning allegedly told Hartman, "Pick a knife. I’m wearing a white shirt. There will be a lot of blood. You will be famous for killing Taryn Manning."

The restraining order was denied due to the location of the filing versus the location of the alleged incident.

Four years prior, Manning was arrested for attacking Hartman in New York City, according to TMZ.

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Manning allegedly punched and kicked Hartman in the face and torso, scratched her, choked her and grabbed her by the hair and slammed her against the floor and wall.

While Manning faced two misdemeanor charges, they were both dropped.